Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$128.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

