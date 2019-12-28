Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ALL opened at $111.87 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $80.21 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after purchasing an additional 308,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 187.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

