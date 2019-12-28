Altus Group Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of AIF traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$38.63. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,310. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 476.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$136.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.17.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

