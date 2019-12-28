Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,001,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,877,736 shares.The stock last traded at $1,868.77 and had previously closed at $1,789.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,173.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $926.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,773.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,818.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,496,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.