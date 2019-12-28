America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth about $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 50.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX remained flat at $$7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. 163,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,694. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $476.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.29.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 47.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

