Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Shares of AMPH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $901.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,705 shares of company stock worth $186,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

