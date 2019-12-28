Analysts Anticipate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to post earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.06. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.1% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $177.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

