Analysts Anticipate Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) to report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.42). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectar Biosciences.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLRB. ValuEngine cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $2,006,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 181,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,162. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

