Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

CUZ stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

