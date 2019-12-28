Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 284,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,232. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.17.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.