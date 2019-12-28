Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 284,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,232. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.17.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

