Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $711.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $711.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $684.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $750.36 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $744.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,900 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $204,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,751 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $119,350,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

