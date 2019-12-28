Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.13. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $2,467,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907,131 shares in the company, valued at $186,560,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.52. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $178.79 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

