Analysts Expect Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) will report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $13,509,000.00. Also, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410,000.00.

NYSE VIR opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $16.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

