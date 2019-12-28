Analysts Expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to Post $1.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.75. Visteon reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 81.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 523,854 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,649,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Visteon stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. Visteon has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.