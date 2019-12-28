Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in December

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEN. ValuEngine cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 95,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. 39.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

