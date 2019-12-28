APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a total market cap of $34,857.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000798 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001222 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,571,458 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

