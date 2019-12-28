Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,768,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,162 shares.The stock last traded at $46.41 and had previously closed at $46.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Aqua America by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aqua America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aqua America by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua America Company Profile (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

