Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $0.83. 12,208,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

