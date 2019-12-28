Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,597. The company has a market capitalization of $299.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.