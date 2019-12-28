Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Insider Malcolm Randall Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) insider Malcolm Randall purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($63,829.79).

AGY stock opened at A$0.08 ($0.05) on Friday. Argosy Minerals Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 60.93, a quick ratio of 60.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the development of exploration projects for lithium and other mineral commodities in Argentina, Australia, and Namibia. It primarily holds a 77.5% interest in the Rincon Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

