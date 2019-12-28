Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

GYLD opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

