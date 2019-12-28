Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in December

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.86.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,791.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 138,956 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $2,143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 340.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $86.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.