Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4404 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

QVM stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

