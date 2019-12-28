Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Trading 13.6% Higher

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares shot up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.84, 205,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 556% from the average session volume of 31,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

