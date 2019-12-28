Artis Turba Market Capitalization Reaches $107,682.00 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $107,682.00 and approximately $7,662.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

