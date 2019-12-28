Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 274,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,343. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $59.21 and a one year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

