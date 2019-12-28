Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -18.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $292.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

