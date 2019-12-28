Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.
ASH stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.