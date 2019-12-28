Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Short Interest Down 12.1% in December

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Asta Funding from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ ASFI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 1,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844. Asta Funding has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

