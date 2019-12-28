AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstroNova by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

