ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years. ATN International has a payout ratio of -971.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 272.0%.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. ATN International has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $79.52. The firm has a market cap of $890.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.30.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ATNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial upped their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

