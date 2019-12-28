Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 46,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,775. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Atomera has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 79.99% and a negative net margin of 2,468.44%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Atomera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 93.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atomera by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Atomera by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

