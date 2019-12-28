Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 831,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 687,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Atreca during the third quarter valued at $124,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 131,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,180. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

