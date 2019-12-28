Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Alfred Lenarciak Sells 5,000 Shares

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) Director Alfred Lenarciak sold 5,000 shares of Aurania Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.41, for a total transaction of C$17,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,259.22.

Shares of ARU opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.60. Aurania Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$2.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.91.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

