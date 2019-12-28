Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 717,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 536,536 shares.The stock last traded at $42.24 and had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.71 million. Azul had a return on equity of 141.80% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul SA will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

