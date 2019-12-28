Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

NYSE:BCSF remained flat at $$20.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,699. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte acquired 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.