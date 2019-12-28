Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 28th total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 1,283,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

