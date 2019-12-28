BancFirst Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

BANF traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 86,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,995. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $107.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

