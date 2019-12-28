Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,346,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 14,047,165 shares.The stock last traded at $8.94 and had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 97.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,606,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

