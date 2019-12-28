Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,780,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the November 28th total of 23,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.0047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

