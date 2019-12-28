Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the November 28th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 3,288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 21.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $738.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

