Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 770,900 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 690,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

B opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

