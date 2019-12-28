Bata Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Bata has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $16,641.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00575683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009612 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

