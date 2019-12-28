BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.50

BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 30557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB Seguridade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get BB Seguridade alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.87.

BB Seguridade Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.