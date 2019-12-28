Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Beasley Broadcast Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Beasley Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BBGI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

