Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 551,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 429,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BLPH remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 448,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,778. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.