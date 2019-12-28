Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Up 21.6% in December

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 28th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 33.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 2,701,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.49. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Also, Director Lengerich Bernhard Van sold 133,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $10,645,102.65. Insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $27,090,653 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $1,557,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $11,412,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

