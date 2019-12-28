B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

