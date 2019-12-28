BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Announces $0.10 Annual Dividend

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BLMC stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

