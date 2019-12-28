BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 236.8% from the November 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54). Equities analysts forecast that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

